Critical analysis

“Already extreme”: What surprises Kroos at Bayern

Nachrichten
05.12.2024 10:05

FC Bayern's elimination from the DFB Cup was also the subject of former international Toni Kroos' soccer podcast "Einfach mal Luppen". "I think it's extreme how dependent Bayern are on him, especially against good opponents," said the retired 2014 world champion about Jamal Musiala.

0 Kommentare

"If you look at the game against Dortmund - they defended compactly and threw everything into it, it's incredibly noticeable how dependent Bayern are on Jamal solving things individually," said Kroos.

In recent weeks, the exceptional 21-year-old talent has scored goals against St. Pauli (1-0), Benfica Lisbon (1-0) and Mainz 05 (treble in a 4-0 win) in important matches. He saved a point against Dortmund in the closing stages.

Bayern are "extremely dependent" on Jamal Musiala, says Toni Kroos. (Bild: AFP/APA/AXEL HEIMKEN)
Bayern are "extremely dependent" on Jamal Musiala, says Toni Kroos.
(Bild: AFP/APA/AXEL HEIMKEN)

Kane also dependent on Musiala?
If Musiala doesn't perform, Bayern have problems. This was noticeable in the top games against Bayer Leverkusen (1:1), Barça (1:4), Aston Villa (0:1) and Paris Saint-Germain (1:0). "They haven't been convincing so far," said Kroos. "You can play an average Bundesliga opponent like that with the rest of the quality. But against really good teams - it's fair to say that Bayern still have problems against them."

And goalscorer Harry Kane also finds it easier to score goals thanks to Musiala, according to Kroos: "If you were to ask Kane what it's like when someone like Jamal is missing behind him, it would be much more difficult for him to score goals himself".

It is therefore all the more important that Munich successfully conclude the contract negotiations with Musiala. According to reports, the biggest contract in the history of the German record champions beckons.

Bayern will face 1. FC Heidenheim on Saturday (from 3.30 pm in the sportkrone.at ticker).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

