Emergency in the cockpit as reason for plane crash

As reported, Becker was not only an extremely passionate pilot, but also one of the most experienced in the Union-Fliegergruppe Waldviertel with 45 years of flying experience. On Sunday, however, he was to take off for the last time. Austro Control and eyewitnesses reported the crash at around 3.30 pm. As a result, around 250 firefighters searched for the crash site in the middle of an impassable forest area in the fog and as darkness fell. However, all help came too late for the popular Waldviertel native.