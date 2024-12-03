Latest sentencing
Long prison sentence after global crypto fraud
Since June of this year, the fraud involving the alleged cryptocurrency "LoopX" has been tried in numerous hearings at the Linz Regional Court. On Tuesday, it was the turn of the fifth and seventh defendants. One was acquitted, the other must serve three years and three months behind bars.
The trial surrounding the large-scale crypto scam "LoopX" entered its final round at Linz Regional Court on Tuesday. Five co-defendants have already been finally sentenced. What remained was the 36-year-old owner of an advertising agency, who had worked as an IT expert, and a new face: a real estate agent from Graz, who distributed the crypto tokens he had acquired to the buyers during a vacation in Thailand with a co-defendant.
"Burdens me a lot"
He admitted this, but claimed to have known nothing about the underlying fraud. The advertising entrepreneur, who was presented from prison, appeared more remorseful: "I will have to deal with the fact that people lost a lot of money because of me for a very long time," he said, fighting back tears. A great loss for him too, because the business he had built up with the agency over two decades had gone very well.
Prison sentence and acquittal
But all his remorse and openness were in vain: the 36-year-old has to serve three years and three months in prison and must also hand over his winnings of half a million. The 34-year-old seventh defendant, on the other hand, was acquitted and both sentences are final.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.