First layoffs: AMS sends its own team to KTM

A total of 750 jobs could be lost

It was clear that there would be job cuts at the motorcycle manufacturer. The extent to which it would take place was and still is unclear, but the first redundancies have already been announced. The company from Mattighofen already parted ways with 250 employees on Monday. A further 500 jobs are likely to be lost in the course of the insolvency proceedings. This means that a total of 750 jobs are at risk of being lost in the coming weeks. Where will the first 250 have to go? There were 200 redundancies at KTM AG and 50 at KTM Components GmbH.