Now “blue angels” in Tyrol get more money

Voluntary donations to water rescue low

The "Tiroler Krone" also wanted to know what the Tyrolean people's willingness to donate is like apart from the money from the state and federal government. According to Dablander, "the willingness to donate to the Red Cross is pleasingly high. A lot is donated, especially when we initiate special projects for those affected." The situation is different for the water rescue service. According to Stock, "things are not looking so rosy for us. We receive donations in the low five-digit euro range every year".