Special purpose grant from the federal government

Now “blue angels” in Tyrol get more money

Nachrichten
02.12.2024 18:00

They are available around the clock, 365 days a year, to help in an emergency: The rescue organizations in Tyrol. They are now receiving more money thanks to a special purpose grant. The "Krone" explains how it will be used.

Due to the sometimes severe storms in Tyrol every year - such as in St. Anton - the blue light organizations have to go out more often and for longer to help the population in need. As reported, they sometimes even have to dig deep into their own pockets to invest in equipment, for example.

Now help is coming from the state and the federal government. "In 2023, the federal government has approved special-purpose grants for all rescue organizations in Austria in the amount of 18 million euros per year," explains Astrid Mair from the ÖVP (Austrian People's Party), Tyrol's State Councillor for Security. The only exception to the special-purpose grants is the fire department. "There is a separate funding pot for this", explains the politician.

The funds are distributed according to a formula. The prerequisite is that the respective organization presents a concept.

Astrid Mair

Fair formula, but a concept is mandatory
For Tyrol, 2.3 million euros are available each year - in addition to the existing funding. The money is divided between the Red Cross, Malteser, Johanniter, Mountain Rescue, Cave Rescue and Water Rescue according to a fair formula. "The prerequisite is that the organizations present a concept in which they explain how they will actually use the funds," explains Mair.

Representing the other rescue organizations at the press conference on Monday were the Red Cross and the water rescue service.

The severe weather in St. Anton in the summer is still in the bones of the population. Money is coming from the federal government to ensure that the emergency services are even better equipped. The state is responsible for the distribution. (Bild: Christian Forcher/Fotoworxx)
The severe weather in St. Anton in the summer is still in the bones of the population. Money is coming from the federal government to ensure that the emergency services are even better equipped. The state is responsible for the distribution.
Martin Dablander, Astrid Mair and Michael Stock (from left). (Bild: Manuel Schwaiger)
Martin Dablander, Astrid Mair and Michael Stock (from left).
Funds flow into mobile filling stations, boats and co.
Provincial rescue commander Martin Dablander explains that "we are investing in emergency power generators, mobile filling stations, a drinking water treatment plant, disaster protection vehicles, mobile accommodation and personal protective equipment, among other things. With the grants, we are in an even better position to deploy our emergency services and equipment sustainably, especially when it comes to providing emergency accommodation, food and support."

Michael Stock, Regional Director of Water Rescue, says that "the money will go towards the purchase of all-terrain emergency and transport vehicles, motorized aluminium boats with wheels, inflatable boats, protective equipment for operations in the water and emergency power generators".

The highly dynamic and unpredictable events, which often occur in a very short space of time, place enormous demands on all emergency services.

Michael Stock

"Events that are difficult to predict are extremely demanding"
Mair as well as Dablander and Stock emphasize that "climate change is a fact. The increasing frequency of extreme weather events, the expanded operational areas, but also the very dynamic and unpredictable events that often occur in a very short space of time, place enormous demands on us all".

Accordingly, the blue light organizations also invest in training and exercises for crisis and disaster operations.

We invest in mobile filling stations, emergency power generators, mobile accommodation, equipment and much more.

Martin Dablander

Voluntary donations to water rescue low
The "Tiroler Krone" also wanted to know what the Tyrolean people's willingness to donate is like apart from the money from the state and federal government. According to Dablander, "the willingness to donate to the Red Cross is pleasingly high. A lot is donated, especially when we initiate special projects for those affected." The situation is different for the water rescue service. According to Stock, "things are not looking so rosy for us. We receive donations in the low five-digit euro range every year".

„Krone“-Kommentar
Auch Rettungskräfte berücksichtigen

Around Christmas time, Austrians will once again show a big heart and donate to the various institutions, which will then distribute the money to those in need. Every single cent is important and everyone should of course decide for themselves who they want to donate to. One option would also be to split the amount and this year also consider Tyrol's rescue services as a thank you for their work in the summer.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Manuel Schwaiger
