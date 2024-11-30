Kühbauer after GAK hit
“I might as well jump off a bridge!”
Rene Poms (GAK coach): "In the second half, we got deeper and deeper and didn't get forward as much. Nevertheless, we had two great chances to make it 4-0. The penalty, which I didn't think was a penalty and where the referee had a big influence today, was a game-changer for me. However, I don't want to use the referee as an excuse today. The second exclusion was also not conducive and far too excessive. The referee showed little to no tact. And then the hat burns. But we only have ourselves to blame today. It was a broadside for us today, but we will come back stronger."
Dietmar Kühbauer (WAC coach): "Today was a game in which I had several heart attacks. The team can no longer do that with me, who will soon be 54. If they do, I might as well jump off a bridge. We were very poor in the first half. But I told the team during the break that we could still turn it around today. The players were probably thinking to themselves what kind of stuff I was going to use. But I really believed it. We deserved to win after the break, even if it was very nerve-wracking and not everything worked out. I'm particularly pleased for Angelo Gattermayer, who hasn't had much playing time in recent weeks but has always given his all in training."
Pepijn Lijnders (Salzburg coach): "We were a bit lucky at the start that Hartberg weren't able to take their great chance after the slip-up in defense. We then gained clear advantages in the game, but as so often this year, we were too harmless in the opposition penalty area. From that point of view, we have to be satisfied with the one point. On a positive note, I saw that all the players were very passionate and everyone wanted to win, but we're not managing that at the moment. We will all continue to work hard to overcome this setback and present ourselves positively again."
Manfred Schmid (Hartberg coach): "It's nice that we got a point, finally a point against a big team. Salzburg were closer, of course, but it was a point of mentality. It was a real pleasure for me to see how we presented ourselves as a team and how everyone gave everything for everyone else. That was rewarded. We will try everything to achieve something in Salzburg as well."
Jürgen Säumel (Sturm interim coach): "It was the tough game we expected. We were too imprecise in possession in the first half, too slow, not consistent enough. I had the feeling that we lacked a little bit of emphasis. We then came out of half-time better, had chances to make it 2-0, but failed to score the second goal. That's why we conceded the equalizer at the end from a set piece."
Fabio Ingolitsch (Altach coach): "We're happy to take the point, but if you look at the last two or three minutes, it hurts a bit. Soccer is a rollercoaster ride. We have to work hard for every step and every point. When you equalize so late and don't concede goals again, we're happy to accept it. We're pleased that we were able to give the champions a leg up. The plan with Gugganig was to bring him into the game for one or two set pieces, as he is our strongest header. The fact that he heads the ball into the goal with his first touch is amazing."
