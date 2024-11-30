Dietmar Kühbauer (WAC coach): "Today was a game in which I had several heart attacks. The team can no longer do that with me, who will soon be 54. If they do, I might as well jump off a bridge. We were very poor in the first half. But I told the team during the break that we could still turn it around today. The players were probably thinking to themselves what kind of stuff I was going to use. But I really believed it. We deserved to win after the break, even if it was very nerve-wracking and not everything worked out. I'm particularly pleased for Angelo Gattermayer, who hasn't had much playing time in recent weeks but has always given his all in training."