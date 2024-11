Hörl and Kraft only beaten by Paschke in Ruka

The ÖSV team was not thrown off course on Saturday by the lack of training jumps due to skis arriving late, nor by the freezing cold and the gusty wind. With four athletes in the top seven, Andreas Widhölzl's team once again performed excellently. But Paschke was not to be beaten. After successfully defending his half-time lead, the veteran won by 8.9 points ahead of Hörl and celebrated his third individual victory overall. World Cup defending champion Kraft was 11.4 points behind the winner in his first podium finish of the winter. "I'm really very happy. The second jump was really good and a lot more fun. The first one was difficult," said Kraft.