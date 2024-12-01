Animal had rabies
US teacher died after being bitten by bat
Fatal bat bite! A 60-year-old art teacher initially thought she had the flu, but doctors found the rabies pathogen in her blood.
Leah Seneng loved animals more than anything - and this love of animals was now her undoing. When a bat strayed into her classroom, the teacher from Northern California did not call the janitor. Instead, she tried to catch the animal herself and release it into the wild.
With fatal consequences: Seneng was bitten and has now died a month later as a result of rabies! Her best friend Laura Splotch revealed what had happened on local TV station ABC30: "Leah noticed a bat lying on a cupboard in her classroom and she didn't know whether the animal was dead or just sleeping and carried it outside." The light outside the door caused the bat to wake up and bite Seneng's hand.
According to Splotch, her friend had no symptoms afterwards and forgot about the incident. Until two weeks later, when she developed symptoms that resembled a flu-like infection: Fever, headache, loss of appetite and nausea.
By the time she went to the doctor, it was already too late
Splotch continues: "Her health got worse and worse, but Leah didn't see a doctor. Until it got so bad that her daughter drove her to hospital." But by then it was already too late for the 60-year-old. The doctors detected the rabies pathogen in her blood. This is usually fatal for unvaccinated people. This was also the case for Seneng. Her pupils are now mourning the loss of the popular teacher.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.