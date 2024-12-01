Vorteilswelt
Animal had rabies

US teacher died after being bitten by bat

Nachrichten
01.12.2024 06:55

Fatal bat bite! A 60-year-old art teacher initially thought she had the flu, but doctors found the rabies pathogen in her blood.

0 Kommentare

Leah Seneng loved animals more than anything - and this love of animals was now her undoing. When a bat strayed into her classroom, the teacher from Northern California did not call the janitor. Instead, she tried to catch the animal herself and release it into the wild.

Pupils commemorated the teacher on social media with a picture of her and the speech bubble "Miss you". (Bild: Facebook)
Pupils commemorated the teacher on social media with a picture of her and the speech bubble "Miss you".
(Bild: Facebook)

With fatal consequences: Seneng was bitten and has now died a month later as a result of rabies! Her best friend Laura Splotch revealed what had happened on local TV station ABC30: "Leah noticed a bat lying on a cupboard in her classroom and she didn't know whether the animal was dead or just sleeping and carried it outside." The light outside the door caused the bat to wake up and bite Seneng's hand.

According to Splotch, her friend had no symptoms afterwards and forgot about the incident. Until two weeks later, when she developed symptoms that resembled a flu-like infection: Fever, headache, loss of appetite and nausea.

By the time she went to the doctor, it was already too late
Splotch continues: "Her health got worse and worse, but Leah didn't see a doctor. Until it got so bad that her daughter drove her to hospital." But by then it was already too late for the 60-year-old. The doctors detected the rabies pathogen in her blood. This is usually fatal for unvaccinated people. This was also the case for Seneng. Her pupils are now mourning the loss of the popular teacher.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Folgen Sie uns auf