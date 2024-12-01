US teacher died after being bitten by bat

By the time she went to the doctor, it was already too late

Splotch continues: "Her health got worse and worse, but Leah didn't see a doctor. Until it got so bad that her daughter drove her to hospital." But by then it was already too late for the 60-year-old. The doctors detected the rabies pathogen in her blood. This is usually fatal for unvaccinated people. This was also the case for Seneng. Her pupils are now mourning the loss of the popular teacher.