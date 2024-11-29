Gross blunder cost Mandy the top position

Haller makes her European Cup debut

Nevertheless, the "Rauch Young Racer", who has been a member of the ÖSV C squad since this season, certainly had reason to be happy: in the internal qualification for the two European Cup giant slalom races, which are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday in Zinal (Sz), Marie Therese grabbed the second free ticket behind Elisabeth Kucera and will therefore be making her EC debut. "Of course I was very happy about that and I'm already very excited to see what awaits me in Zinal," revealed Haller, who, like Salzgeber, her sister Angelina - who reported fit in good time after her tailbone complaints - and Victoria Olivier, will be heading to Valais on Saturday.