Gross blunder cost Mandy the top position

Haller makes EC debut
After Amanda Salzgeber from Montafon finished twelfth in the first FIS giant slalom in Hippach on Thursday, the 22-year-old felt there was "plenty of room for improvement". In terms of placement, the head skier then moved up three positions to ninth place on Friday - 1.4 seconds behind winner Jana Fritz (D). However, "Mandy" - still fifth at the halfway point - was not satisfied.
"The first run was okay in terms of the gap. I was doing well in the second run - until I made a big mistake," analyzed the skier from Bartholomäberg, who missed out on a lot of time and a possible top place.
Marie Therese Haller from Kleinwalsertal came 24th (+2.41). "The performance wasn't quite to my taste," admitted the 18-year-old. "I get into the swing of things well, but then I lose my tension. I lost both energy and time as a result."
Haller makes her European Cup debut
Nevertheless, the "Rauch Young Racer", who has been a member of the ÖSV C squad since this season, certainly had reason to be happy: in the internal qualification for the two European Cup giant slalom races, which are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday in Zinal (Sz), Marie Therese grabbed the second free ticket behind Elisabeth Kucera and will therefore be making her EC debut. "Of course I was very happy about that and I'm already very excited to see what awaits me in Zinal," revealed Haller, who, like Salzgeber, her sister Angelina - who reported fit in good time after her tailbone complaints - and Victoria Olivier, will be heading to Valais on Saturday.
Zudrell fights for Zinal ticket
The men will be competing in Hippach on Saturday and Sunday. While Jakob Greber from Mellau primarily wants to write down his RTL points, for Moritz Zudrell from Silbertal it's all about qualifying for the European Cup on Thursday and Friday, when the men will also be competing in two "giants" in Zinal.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
