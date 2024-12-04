Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Take part now

Win time out at the Rainer Hotels

Nachrichten
04.12.2024 06:00

An exclusive time-out in Vienna awaits you: experience the Rainer Hotels and enjoy an overnight stay for two including a breakfast buffet and Rainers21 goodie bag for feasting and relaxing.

0 Kommentare

Experience Vienna at its most charming with an exclusive overnight stay for two in one of the three Rainer Hotels: the Rainers Hotel Vienna, the Senator Hotel Vienna or the Hotel Rainers21. The Rainer Hotels stand for comfort, upscale service and offer you the ideal starting point for a flying visit to the city. From a rich breakfast buffet to first-class delicacies from the award-winning cuisine - the hotels of the traditional RAINER Group, which is celebrating its 65th anniversary this year, impress with their quality and style.

(Bild: Rainer_Hotels)
(Bild: Rainer_Hotels)

A little time out including a goodie bag
You will receive a Rainers21 goodie bag with your overnight stay, specially put together for a relaxing stay. You can look forward to a voucher for a smart dinner in the VENTUNO restaurant, where you can enjoy delicious pizza and a cool drink. It also comes with a comfy pillow, a bottle of Rainers21 Rosso o Bianco and a jar of Rainers' homemade jam selection. Whether it's a cozy evening in the hotel or a culinary highlight in the restaurant - the goodie bag invites you to feast and chill and makes your stay perfect all round.

(Bild: Rainer_Hotels)
(Bild: Rainer_Hotels)
(Bild: CHRISTIAN STEINBRENNER)
(Bild: CHRISTIAN STEINBRENNER)

Take part and win
Krone.at is giving away an overnight stay for two people in a double room with breakfast and the exclusive Rainers21 goodie bag. Simply fill in the form below to take part in the prize draw. The closing date for entries is December 9, 09:00.

If you want to double your chance of winning, subscribe to the "Krone" travel newsletter and not only receive the best travel reports from all over the world every week, but also double your chance of winning. Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf