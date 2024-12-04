Win time out at the Rainer Hotels

A little time out including a goodie bag

You will receive a Rainers21 goodie bag with your overnight stay, specially put together for a relaxing stay. You can look forward to a voucher for a smart dinner in the VENTUNO restaurant, where you can enjoy delicious pizza and a cool drink. It also comes with a comfy pillow, a bottle of Rainers21 Rosso o Bianco and a jar of Rainers' homemade jam selection. Whether it's a cozy evening in the hotel or a culinary highlight in the restaurant - the goodie bag invites you to feast and chill and makes your stay perfect all round.