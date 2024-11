“Wanted to go into every church and castle as a child”

How did the ancestors live? Jutta Leskovar, Head of the Prehistory and Early History Collection at the Upper Austrian Provincial Museum since 2001, has been fascinated by prehistory since she was a child: "I was fascinated by the TV series 'Once upon a time there was man'. I was the kind of child who dragged my parents to every church and ancient castle during the vacations," she smiles during our interview, which takes place in the museum depot on Welser Straße in Leonding. Her picturesque office looks like something out of a movie, full of books and artefacts - as well as an Indiana Jones hat and a whip, which she received as a gift from a friend when she started her career.