Semmering is well prepared for the spectacle

Whether there will be more or fewer spectators this year is not yet clear. "The races are on one weekend this time," says Mayor Hermann Doppelreiter. That could mean that more people will come. "But it also depends on the weather and how the runners perform." The mayor knows, for example, that the Slovakian fans are very loyal and will flock to Semmering in large numbers if their runner Petra Vlhovà does well.