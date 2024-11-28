Hot three-way battle! One more world championship title to be awarded

McLaren with good memories of Qatar

On the Lusail International Circuit, the sprint race on Saturday (3pm) will be the first race for points, and the role of favorite is also open in the Grand Prix on Sunday (5pm). Last year, Piastri finished on the top step of the podium in the sprint for the first time in motorsport's premier class, and in Verstappen's Grand Prix victory the following day, Piastri and Norris crossed the finish line just behind the Dutchman. "The circuit and the conditions in Qatar should suit us better than last weekend. That's why I'm excited to see what we can do," said Norris.