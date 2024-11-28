New rebuke from the Court of Audit to the state government

Another point of criticism from the auditors: one municipality deliberately provided false information when submitting the application so that the project would still fall within the permissible funding framework. In this specific case, the funding was then paid out according to the corrected information, emphasizes the state. Nevertheless, Schnöll has announced that the information provided by the municipalities will be checked more closely in future. In the event of deliberately false information, sanctions by the state should also be possible in future.