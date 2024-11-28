Neighbors protect themselves from beaver “Benni”

But the actually protected beaver is a thorn in the side of the municipality: "The beaver is on the move in several bodies of water in the municipal area. Public infrastructure is at risk there, and only recently 1.7 million euros were invested in the lido," explains Stefan Petrasko, head of the authority, who is a hunter himself and is already in contact with the state of Carinthia. "We want to find a solution, the beaver is causing a lot of damage. We have applied for a shooting permit," explains Mayor Wolfgang Grilz