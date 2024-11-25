Win "best time"
Experience the best time at the Alpine Ski World Cup!
The sensational "Krone" ski competition is about to start: 1000 tickets, goodies from Ski Austria partners and unforgettable "best time" experiences at Semmering, in St. Anton am Arlberg, in Flachau and in Schladming. Every Austrian skier's heart will beat faster!
Experience the best time at the Alpine Ski World Cup with the "Krone": When the highlights of the Alpine Ski World Cup at Semmering, in Flachau, in St. Anton am Arlberg and in Schladming are on the program from December, you can be there live as a ski fan.
Experience World Cup classics like never before
With the "Krone" best time, you can experience the World Cup classics with your family or friends like never before. We are giving away one exclusive "Krone" best time package per station as well as a further 1000 tickets for the races - this applies to you as the winner plus three other people.
In every "Best Time" package, we have included overnight stays, admission tickets, day ski passes, high-quality goodies from official Ski Austria partners (e.g. brand new Atomic ski models, state-of-the-art helmets with integrated goggles, Gösser annual supplies, Ski Austria hoodies from the World Cup collection, hoods, fan scarves and caps from Eisbär) and, as absolute highlights, meetings and course tours with red-white-red ski legends.
Unforgettable experiences
With Michaela Dorfmeister, Nicole Hosp, Michaela Kirchgasser, Reinfried Herbst and Manfred Pranger, professional expertise and lots of fun are guaranteed. You can also win tickets for the home World Ski Championships in Saalbach. There are prizes worth a total of almost 70,000 euros!
Semmering: Hit the slopes with "Dorfi"
Skiing with a double Olympic champion! That's what you can expect with Michaela Dorfmeister at the Semmering races (December 28/29). Meet "Dorfi" and experience a tour of the RTL and slalom slope with her. A fantastic "best time" package is of course included.
And we are also giving away 50 x 2 tickets for the two races on December 28 and 29 to all participants who enter for a chance to win the Semmering "Best Time" package!
St. Anton am Arlberg: A speed frenzy with "Niki"
It's time to get down to business when the ladies compete in their speed double in St. Anton on January 11 and 12. Join three-time world champion Nicole Hosp in the speed rush and get to know the pitfalls of the Karl Schranz course.
We are giving away 50 x 2 tickets per race to all participants who enter for the chance to win the best time package for four people (you stay at the m3 Hotel)!
St. Anton is making the m3 Hotel available for the "Bestzet" package! The 4-star hotel offers a perfect location close to the race course and allows the winners a unique winter vacation to experience the slopes of the Arlberg. In addition, St. Anton am Arlberg will provide the ski passes for the Arlberg ski area to ensure unforgettable days of skiing.
Schladming: A congenial slalom duo
Simply inseparable - Reinfried Herbst and Manfred Pranger are also inseparable in their subsequent careers, working tirelessly as congenial movement and motivation coaches. The two have also celebrated great successes as active ski racers, including winning the slalom classic in Schladming: Pranger won in 2005, Herbst in 2009 and 2010.
This is exactly where the duo is now taking the "Krone" winners of the "Best Time" package to visit the legendary course on the Planai. Fun treats are definitely included.
We are also giving away 100 x 2 tickets for the giant slalom (28. 1.) and the slalom (29. 1.) in Schladming to all participants who take their chance for the "Best Time" package Schladming!
Flachau: With "Kirchi" to the floodlight show
It's probably the most spectacular slalom race of the Women's World Cup: the floodlight show in Flachau! Before Mika Shiffrin & attack, the "Krone" winners will take a close look at the Hermann Maier course with three-time World Champion Michaela Kirchgasser.
Here, too, all those who would like to win the "Best Time" package (the winners stay at the Resl Resort) also have the chance to win 100 x 2 tickets for the race on January 14!
The main house Reslwirt, one of the four houses of the RESL Resort, is located in the center of Flachau, just a three-minute walk from the lift entrance - perfect for a relaxing & active vacation in the mountains. Look forward to stylishly furnished rooms that invite you to feel good. After relaxing hours in the wellness area, you can indulge in culinary delights in the hotel's own restaurant.
Experience the best time at the Alpine Ski World Cup with the "Krone": Take part and, with luck, win the best time in the Alpine Ski World Cup!
Take part now and until December 9 (9 a.m.): Simply select your desired best time package in the form below!
