“Everything is connected to the universe”

Franz Kuttelwascher immediately adds: "Don't get me wrong. I don't feel like Jesus walking here on earth and wanting to proselytize. There are so many things in my daily life where I think I don't need to be. But I like to ride my motorcycle in the summer, I'm sometimes too lazy to browse through yet another store in Vorarlberg and I shop online instead. I'm not a saint. I say that at every lecture. I am also on the way. However, it's the small steps that get me further, and it's precisely these alternative steps that we try to bring closer to people through the lectures and key topics that we offer in the association. Forty years ago, there was no supermarket that sold organic food. But at some point, one or two people started asking about it. And there were more and more. Today, no supermarket can afford not to offer organic food. Thirty years ago or more, people who only traveled by train or bus were almost pitied. The poor can't afford a car. That's what I mean by small steps. Everyone always has to decide for themselves. We consumers hold the greatest power against all the corporations in the world in our hands by simply saying: No. I won't buy it. I don't need it. CONSOLNOW is about creating this kind of awareness."