KAC snatch three points in a sold-out arena

The team from Graz could have pulled to within two points of Bolzano with a home win in the Pack derby. However, after three recent victories with 17 goals, they suffered their biggest home defeat under coach Harry Lange in the Merkur Eisstadion, which was sold out for the first time this season with over 4,000 fans. David Maier with a deflected shot (4th) and Nick Pastujov in the first overtime game (16th) put the KAC 2:0 ahead. The 99ers then pressed, but KAC goalkeeper Sebastian Dahm saved all 38 shots on goal. As a result, only Klagenfurt were able to continue celebrating thanks to Fabian Hochegger (37) and Jan Mursak (53).