Plans in Korneuburg
“Green Danube Island instead of a speculative project”
Development or a green Danube island? What will become of the historic area around the shipyard in Korneuburg after the debacle surrounding the real estate developer Signa? The People's Party and the Social Democrats seem to have conflicting ideas.
The privately owned part of the shipyard site will be sold in the near future. Most recently, Mayor Christian Gepp (ÖVP) took a clear stance on the development of the historic shipyard site - the "Krone" reported.
SPÖ Deputy Mayor Bernadette Haider-Wittmann sees the current developments as an opportunity to redesign the plans. Together with the state, the city should take the reins and drive forward future-oriented planning without speculative intentions by real estate investors.
"This is the only way we can secure the local and recreational space desired by the population, ensure unsealing and renaturation along the existing nature reserve and create a green Danube island for Korneuburg," emphasizes the Deputy Mayor. She continues: "Unlike the ÖVP mayoral party, we do not see the focus of the shipyard development in the construction of luxury and investment apartments by an investor and the construction of a highway exit through the nature reserve."
