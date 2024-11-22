Vorteilswelt
Tourism balance sheet

Record year: Styria stormed with foreign guests

Nachrichten
22.11.2024 12:39

The tourism year comes to an end with a new record: Styria recorded almost 14 million overnight stays from November 2023 to October 2024. Strong drivers are city tourism and, above all, guests from abroad. Styria Tourism has come up with something new for the start of the Christmas season.

"We have once again set new records in this tourism year," says Provincial Councillor Barbara Eibinger-Miedl (ÖVP), presenting the good news. Overnight stays rose by 1.7 percent and guest arrivals even increased by 2.6 percent. The average length of stay also recorded a slight increase at 3.1 nights.

"We owe this increase in particular to international guests," says Eibinger-Miedl. At the top of the list are German tourists with just under 2.9 million overnight stays in the past tourism year, followed by Hungary and the Czech Republic. Among the top 5, however, it is the Dutch who stay the longest in Styria (4.3 nights on average).

Caps and bottles are available to buy in the Styrian design. (Bild: STG / Jesse Streibl)
Caps and bottles are available to buy in the Styrian design.
"Internationalization is an opportunity for Styria," emphasizes Michael Feiertag, Managing Director of Steiermark-Tourismus. This is particularly noticeable in city tourism. It is still experiencing a "catch-up effect" from the pandemic and is also extremely popular with visitors from abroad. The figures speak for themselves: with over one million arrivals, the Graz region is leading the way in Styria and also recorded the biggest increase at 7.1 percent.

Pop-up store heralds the start of the winter season
"September was anything but easy for tourism," emphasizes Feiertag, referring to the cancelled Aufsteirern and the many storms. Styria would benefit from culture and culinary delights, as the "Gault & Millau" toque award recently proved. In the end, summer tourism was also able to achieve new record results.

At the start of the winter season, a pop-up store opened in Landhausgasse in Graz, dedicated to the "green heart". Gifts in the form of hoods, mugs, rucksacks or even Styrian vouchers can be purchased here until December 23 - all printed with the well-known logo. Opening hours are from Monday to Saturday from 12 noon to 6 pm.

