Record year: Styria stormed with foreign guests

"Internationalization is an opportunity for Styria," emphasizes Michael Feiertag, Managing Director of Steiermark-Tourismus. This is particularly noticeable in city tourism. It is still experiencing a "catch-up effect" from the pandemic and is also extremely popular with visitors from abroad. The figures speak for themselves: with over one million arrivals, the Graz region is leading the way in Styria and also recorded the biggest increase at 7.1 percent.