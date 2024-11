Rush on women’s shelters: refuge for victims of violence

The occupancy rate shows just how necessary the service is: it has risen by 15 percent since 2016. This year alone, all places have already been filled three times. In turn, the budget has been increased by 20 percent over the past three years. However, the violence protection center in St. Pölten also provided support to 3,713 people this year - in 2023 it was 3,653. A total of 2,533 restraining orders have been issued so far - that's eight per day in the whole country.