Slovakia challenges favorite Italy in the final

Rebecca Sramkova, the world number 48, is now causing a sensation in Malaga. The 28-year-old has won all three of her singles matches so far. Her three-set victory over Katie Boulter and the 6:2-6:2 triumph of Viktoria Hruncakova/Tereza Mihalikova over Olivia Nicholls/Heather Watson turned around the 0:1 deficit after the first singles, which Hruncakova had lost 4:6, 4:6 to Emma Raducanu.