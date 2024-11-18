Drama surrounding "dog factory"
Horror breeder on the run: trail to Burgenland
The animal abuser known as "Sattel-Gitti" escaped from hospital in Hungary and is now wanted by warrant. The trail leads investigators to Burgenland.
The scenes that unfolded last week during a raid on the horror farm for four-legged friends - just 50 kilometers from the Austrian border - in Hungary were unbelievable. Between garbage, dead, already skeletonized animals and in the dirt, around 200 dogs were living there behind barred crates, which had absolutely nothing to do with species-appropriate and loving rearing. The "breeding station" disguised as a "kennel" for pedigree dogs belonged to a well-known puppy dealer with an Austrian passport, against whom a Hungarian arrest warrant has been issued after she escaped from hospital on the day of the raid. In the meantime, the case has expanded dramatically: Over 500 dogs have been confiscated so far, which in all likelihood were intended for sale to Austria and Germany.
Investigators have a lead to Burgenland
More and more gruesome details are now coming to light in the case. One lead also leads to Burgenland. Investigators suspect that the puppy dealer Brigitta M. is hiding in Burgenland. The Graz-born woman known by the nickname "Sattel-Gitti" has already been up to mischief there several times.
Eisenstadt public prosecutor's office has been investigating since 2020
Since 2020, numerous proceedings for animal cruelty and illegal trading have been pending against her at the public prosecutor's office in Eisenstadt. Puppies have also repeatedly been handed over in the Oberwart and Lutzmannsburg area, where the monster dog owner had bought an old farm and may now be staying. The animal abuser, who is banned from keeping dogs in Austria, is also said to have close links to northern Burgenland.
The escape to Hungary four years ago
Four years ago, Brigitta M. therefore also fled to Hungary. She is said to have bought several properties with the money she earned from the dog trade.
An arrest warrant has not yet been issued for her in Austria, which is why the Austrian police are not (yet) involved in the manhunt.
