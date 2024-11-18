Horror breeder on the run: trail to Burgenland

The scenes that unfolded last week during a raid on the horror farm for four-legged friends - just 50 kilometers from the Austrian border - in Hungary were unbelievable. Between garbage, dead, already skeletonized animals and in the dirt, around 200 dogs were living there behind barred crates, which had absolutely nothing to do with species-appropriate and loving rearing. The "breeding station" disguised as a "kennel" for pedigree dogs belonged to a well-known puppy dealer with an Austrian passport, against whom a Hungarian arrest warrant has been issued after she escaped from hospital on the day of the raid. In the meantime, the case has expanded dramatically: Over 500 dogs have been confiscated so far, which in all likelihood were intended for sale to Austria and Germany.