Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Drama surrounding "dog factory"

Horror breeder on the run: trail to Burgenland

Nachrichten
18.11.2024 06:00

The animal abuser known as "Sattel-Gitti" escaped from hospital in Hungary and is now wanted by warrant. The trail leads investigators to Burgenland.

0 Kommentare

The scenes that unfolded last week during a raid on the horror farm for four-legged friends - just 50 kilometers from the Austrian border - in Hungary were unbelievable. Between garbage, dead, already skeletonized animals and in the dirt, around 200 dogs were living there behind barred crates, which had absolutely nothing to do with species-appropriate and loving rearing. The "breeding station" disguised as a "kennel" for pedigree dogs belonged to a well-known puppy dealer with an Austrian passport, against whom a Hungarian arrest warrant has been issued after she escaped from hospital on the day of the raid. In the meantime, the case has expanded dramatically: Over 500 dogs have been confiscated so far, which in all likelihood were intended for sale to Austria and Germany.

Rescue operation: local animal rights activists report on the dramatic situation. (Bild: privat)
Rescue operation: local animal rights activists report on the dramatic situation.
(Bild: privat)

Investigators have a lead to Burgenland
More and more gruesome details are now coming to light in the case. One lead also leads to Burgenland. Investigators suspect that the puppy dealer Brigitta M. is hiding in Burgenland. The Graz-born woman known by the nickname "Sattel-Gitti" has already been up to mischief there several times.

Eisenstadt public prosecutor's office has been investigating since 2020
Since 2020, numerous proceedings for animal cruelty and illegal trading have been pending against her at the public prosecutor's office in Eisenstadt. Puppies have also repeatedly been handed over in the Oberwart and Lutzmannsburg area, where the monster dog owner had bought an old farm and may now be staying. The animal abuser, who is banned from keeping dogs in Austria, is also said to have close links to northern Burgenland.

The escape to Hungary four years ago
Four years ago, Brigitta M. therefore also fled to Hungary. She is said to have bought several properties with the money she earned from the dog trade.

An arrest warrant has not yet been issued for her in Austria, which is why the Austrian police are not (yet) involved in the manhunt.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Carina Fenz
Carina Fenz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf