Sports director? What ex-Sturm coach Ilzer says

Before he took up his post in Hoffenheim on Monday, he thanked the Sturm fans in an emotional farewell speech: "I've always dreaded this day, the last time I'm Sturm coach. It was a great time, I experienced unbelievable support. I never heard a whistle in four and a half years, we didn't win every game, but you always cheered us on and applauded us. You've been an important part of our journey. Thank you!"