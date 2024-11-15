Amazon vs Temu: Who wins the price duel?

Initial reports that Amazon could launch a counter-attack on Temu, Shein and other Chinese providers with a new store for affordable mass-produced goods were already making the rounds in July. Insiders reported on a clandestine meeting between the US retail giant and retailers in China, during which the first screenshots of the ominous low-cost store made the rounds. They show a massage gun, dumbbells, cell phone cases and other no-name trinkets at prices below 20 US dollars. The plans are already well advanced, it was said. The aim is to launch in the fall - Krone+ reported.