Vehicle manufacturer to be auctioned off after bankruptcy

40 employees at the opening of insolvency proceedings

The insolvency proceedings for Syn Trac GmbH were opened on January 16 at the regional court in Wels. This came as a shock to the 40 employees at the time. On October 22, the closure of the company, which had been applied for by insolvency administrator Alexander Anderle, was approved. The original plan had been to restructure the company, but the proceedings were changed to bankruptcy proceedings at an early stage. The recognized claims amount to 5.3 million euros, Kreditschutzverband 1870 informed the creditors it represents.