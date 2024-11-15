Two auctions
Vehicle manufacturer to be auctioned off after bankruptcy
"Patented world class from Austria: work easier, safer and faster" - Syn Trac GmbH still promises this on its website. The vehicle manufacturer had already slipped into insolvency in January and was then closed in October. The mountain of debt is more than 5.3 million euros high. Thousands of parts are now being auctioned off.
Insolvency proceedings were opened for Syn Trac GmbH in Bad Goisern on 16 January 2024, and almost exactly ten months later the remains of the company are now being auctioned off. On Friday, November 15, a total of 2124 items will go under the hammer at the online auction on aurena.at - from the driver's cab and gearbox to work lights and seat covers.
A second auction will follow on Monday, November 18, when a further 766 parts will change hands: These will include electric forklifts, boom mowers, office containers, snow plows and tractor tires.
40 employees at the opening of insolvency proceedings
The insolvency proceedings for Syn Trac GmbH were opened on January 16 at the regional court in Wels. This came as a shock to the 40 employees at the time. On October 22, the closure of the company, which had been applied for by insolvency administrator Alexander Anderle, was approved. The original plan had been to restructure the company, but the proceedings were changed to bankruptcy proceedings at an early stage. The recognized claims amount to 5.3 million euros, Kreditschutzverband 1870 informed the creditors it represents.
Syn Trac was created around the development of a special vehicle that had identical docking systems at the front and rear for system and implement carriers.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
