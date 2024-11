Eisbullen bring striker back to Austria

A Canadian is returning to the Austrian ICE Hockey League. Scott Kosmachuk is set to strengthen EC Red Bull Salzburg's offense. The Canadian played for Villacher SV from 2020 to 2022. In his second season for the Carinthian club, the forward was the third-highest scorer in the entire league after John Hughes and Peter Schneider with 33 goals and 30 assists in 58 games. Most recently, the 30-year-old played in the Finnish top league Liiga with TPS (29 games, 9 goals, 8 assists) and in the KHL with Lada Togliatti (46 games, 10 goals, 17 assists).