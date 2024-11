3:0! Fußach brought excitement to the Vorarlbergliga

Decisions to be made

However, the two Vorarlberg League top clubs were already looking ahead. For both, promotion to the elite league is not the first priority: "We will only decide in the next few weeks where our path should lead," said Erkinger after the success against the Walsertal side. He then went on to say that even if they were promoted to the Elite League, they would not be making any major new signings: "We're sticking with our core team, regardless of the league."