Jojo is the trump card: “Five kilos are gone like nothing”

"Just finished the gym," moans Valentin Bontus into the phone in Sardinia. You snooze, you lose - that also applies to Olympic champions. Gold in Paris was an absolute highlight, but now, after weeks of honors and appearances, the hard grind of everyday life awaits again. Wetsuit instead of tuxedo. "Fits perfectly, I enjoyed it. But now we have to get back to work," says Bontus. And by that he means himself, coach Luca Bursic and the Italian Riccardo Pianosi, fourth in the Games and currently a training partner. The Austrian left with 60 kilos of equipment: two boards, two foils, seven kites, three bars and a harness.