The never-ending story of the Salzburg subway

In the fall of 1996, the first mini-stage went into operation, the underground local station. Even then, the costs were a major point of contention. Instead of the originally planned 309 million schillings, a few hundred meters of subway ended up costing more than twice as much. This soon gave the critics of a further extension a boost. Their arguments have remained the same to this day: high costs and technical difficulties in Salzburg's spongy subsoil, the Seeton. In the summer of 1997, the "Krone" newspaper reported: "Now the subway dreams are bursting!" Gerhard Buchleitner, then vice-chairman of the SPÖ, called for an end to the discussion, citing the high costs.