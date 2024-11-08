Opening on 21.11.
Salzburg Christmas Market: construction has begun
The first huts are already up, the Christmas tree will be delivered on Monday - and yet there is still a lot to do for the organizers of the Salzburg Christmas Market before the festive opening on November 21. .
I always have to be one of the first," grins Gerhard Lüftenegger. The carver from Hof already started setting up his stand at the Salzburg Christmas Market on Monday. It will still be November 21 before the official start. But: Lüftenegger's hut is located at one of the market's critical points at the passageway between Residenzplatz and Domplatz. "When my stand is up, my colleagues can stand right next to it. The distances have to be exactly right," says the man from Flachgau. A total of 96 stands and huts will be set up over the next few days.
There are also countless containers for security staff, toilet facilities and mobile storage areas. And: almost 14 kilometers of power cables have to be laid before the start of the Christkindlmarkt. "That's a major feat, we're already planning for the Christmas Market 2025," laughs organizer Wolfgang Haider.
Things get really Christmassy for the first time in Salzburg's old town on Monday. That's when this year's Christmas tree for the market arrives in the late afternoon - an almost 70-year-old spruce from Ebenau. It is 25 meters high and weighs almost six tons.
Mulled wine at the Old Town Market costs between five and 5.50 euros this year. The Feuerzangenbowle is available for 7.50 euros this year.
Those who can't wait until the start of the Salzburg Christmas market on November 21: Hallein's Christmas market at the Pernerinsel will open its doors as early as next Friday.
