Salzburg Christmas Market: construction has begun

I always have to be one of the first," grins Gerhard Lüftenegger. The carver from Hof already started setting up his stand at the Salzburg Christmas Market on Monday. It will still be November 21 before the official start. But: Lüftenegger's hut is located at one of the market's critical points at the passageway between Residenzplatz and Domplatz. "When my stand is up, my colleagues can stand right next to it. The distances have to be exactly right," says the man from Flachgau. A total of 96 stands and huts will be set up over the next few days.