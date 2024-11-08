Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Opening on 21.11.

Salzburg Christmas Market: construction has begun

Nachrichten
08.11.2024 20:00

The first huts are already up, the Christmas tree will be delivered on Monday - and yet there is still a lot to do for the organizers of the Salzburg Christmas Market before the festive opening on November 21. . 

0 Kommentare

I always have to be one of the first," grins Gerhard Lüftenegger. The carver from Hof already started setting up his stand at the Salzburg Christmas Market on Monday. It will still be November 21 before the official start. But: Lüftenegger's hut is located at one of the market's critical points at the passageway between Residenzplatz and Domplatz. "When my stand is up, my colleagues can stand right next to it. The distances have to be exactly right," says the man from Flachgau. A total of 96 stands and huts will be set up over the next few days.

Carver Gerhard Lüftenegger is full of zest for action (Bild: Tröster Andreas)
Carver Gerhard Lüftenegger is full of zest for action
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)

There are also countless containers for security staff, toilet facilities and mobile storage areas. And: almost 14 kilometers of power cables have to be laid before the start of the Christkindlmarkt. "That's a major feat, we're already planning for the Christmas Market 2025," laughs organizer Wolfgang Haider.

Lighting and countless cables have to be laid (Bild: Tröster Andreas)
Lighting and countless cables have to be laid
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)

Things get really Christmassy for the first time in Salzburg's old town on Monday. That's when this year's Christmas tree for the market arrives in the late afternoon - an almost 70-year-old spruce from Ebenau. It is 25 meters high and weighs almost six tons.

Mulled wine at the Old Town Market costs between five and 5.50 euros this year. The Feuerzangenbowle is available for 7.50 euros this year.

Tractors delivered the first stalls on Monday. (Bild: Tröster Andreas)
Tractors delivered the first stalls on Monday.
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)

Those who can't wait until the start of the Salzburg Christmas market on November 21: Hallein's Christmas market at the Pernerinsel will open its doors as early as next Friday.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Nikolaus Klinger
Nikolaus Klinger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf