Apple crisis due to climate change with heat and frost

More than 5000 species of animals, plants and fungi find refuge in a typical meadow orchard. The benefits of these special biotopes for all of us: pollination, hay, wood and honey as well as drinking water and flood protection and also carbon sequestration and improvement of the local climate. "Only if we limit global warming to below plus two degrees Celsius will there be a future for orchards in Austria. The existing potential of fruit species and varieties must be viewed, used and adapted to the needs of today. Only in this way can fruit continue to offer ecological diversity of taste in the future," warns "Arche Noah" activist Axel Grunt.