“Kiwi” provides the necessary bite in the bullpen

Things should be more successful for Ngatai and his Bulls in Austria. After some nerve-wracking times recently, in which twice in a row the very last shot decided the game in favor of the opponent, Ngatai has already made a strong showing. The 1.98-meter man scored an impressive 36 points against Eisenstadt. Nevertheless, the Bulls have only recorded two wins this year. "We're in the rebuilding phase," said the man from the land of the Lord of the Rings recently, "but Kapfenberg is a top address in Austria, a very professional organization that was used to winning titles. We will all try to make that possible again." Ngatai and the Bulls will chase their next victory in their home game against BC Vienna on Saturday (7 p.m.) in Walfersam.