New Zealander shows off
“Kiwi” provides the necessary bite in the bullpen
Kapfenberg's basketball players have not had the best of luck under their home baskets recently - they lost several times in the very last print. Recently, however, they showed a clear improvement against stragglers Fürstenfeld. A New Zealand legionnaire in particular gives the Bulls hope this year.
US legionnaires are a dime a dozen in the domestic basketball league. But it is rare to find a New Zealander in these climes. "My agent told me about Austria," says Neo-Bulls player Jordan Ngatai, the first "Kiwi" (a friendly nickname for New Zealanders) in Bulls history. "I was looking for a place where I could be with my family. Kapfenberg is perfect - I come from a smaller town in New Zealand myself. A lot of things here remind me of home."
At home in New Zealand, Ngatai is no small player in basketball. "I've played in the national team for twelve years, I'm one of the leading wolves." Last summer, the 31-year-old even had the chance to play in the Olympics, but the "Tall Blacks" were knocked out of the qualifying tournament against Slovenia and world star Luka Doncic. Ngatai had the honor of covering the best Slovenian basketball player of all time. "A cool experience, you can't have a fan moment," laughed Ngatai, who tried to do his job bravely. Doncic was nevertheless the match winner with 37 points.
Things should be more successful for Ngatai and his Bulls in Austria. After some nerve-wracking times recently, in which twice in a row the very last shot decided the game in favor of the opponent, Ngatai has already made a strong showing. The 1.98-meter man scored an impressive 36 points against Eisenstadt. Nevertheless, the Bulls have only recorded two wins this year. "We're in the rebuilding phase," said the man from the land of the Lord of the Rings recently, "but Kapfenberg is a top address in Austria, a very professional organization that was used to winning titles. We will all try to make that possible again." Ngatai and the Bulls will chase their next victory in their home game against BC Vienna on Saturday (7 p.m.) in Walfersam.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.