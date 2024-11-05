Former ambassador Weiss:
“Europe should look after its own interests”
Whether Donald Trump or Kamala Harris - "America first" applies to both candidates, analyzes former ambassador Martin Weiss for the "Krone".
"Krone": Mr. Weiss, you were appointed Austria's ambassador to the USA when Donald Trump was still president and got to know him personally. What was your impression at the time?
Martin Weiss: In a personal conversation, Donald Trump was friendly and definitely interested in Austria. At such meetings, he doesn't stick to any texts prescribed by his own State Department, but simply says what moves him at the time. We also talked about high-level visits between Austria and the USA at the time - but unfortunately Covid got in the way.
Joe Biden then took the White House in 2020. What memories do you have of the turbulent election and the weeks that followed?
Those were very eventful times. After all, almost three months passed between election day and the inauguration. And there were accusations, challenges and hostility at the time - right up to the storming of the Capitol on January 6. I would never have thought that something like that could happen in broad daylight in the middle of the US capital. It was a shock. The inauguration of President Biden was then unlike any other before it: closed streets, police everywhere and only a small number of guests instead of the usual public celebration. America was relieved that the election was over, but nobody felt like celebrating.
How has the USA changed since then?
The division is deep. So much so that in many families, people no longer talk about politics at all, otherwise they would seriously fall out. I can remember an America where Democrats and Republicans worked together on important issues if it was good for the country. That's practically non-existent today. It's either you or me, black or white - there's hardly any room for anything else in between.
You observed the election campaign very closely. Would you like to make a prediction? Trump or Harris?
The election campaign so far has been a rollercoaster: a weakening Joe Biden, who would probably have lost the election, is replaced at the last minute. Assassination attempts on Donald Trump. A surprisingly high-flying Kamala Harris, including a strong TV debate against an ill-prepared Trump. And most recently, rising poll ratings for the challenger. I would say that Trump is ahead. It will depend on who actually goes to the polls - it's exciting.
Which would be the better choice for Europe?
For any US president - whether Harris or Trump - the motto is: America first, America first. Europe would therefore be well advised to look after its own interests. From defense policy to energy and economic issues and competition with China. America will not pull the chestnuts out of the fire for us in the long term. "Europe first" would be a better strategy - regardless of the outcome of the US elections.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.