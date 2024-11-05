“Europe should look after its own interests”

Joe Biden then took the White House in 2020. What memories do you have of the turbulent election and the weeks that followed?

Those were very eventful times. After all, almost three months passed between election day and the inauguration. And there were accusations, challenges and hostility at the time - right up to the storming of the Capitol on January 6. I would never have thought that something like that could happen in broad daylight in the middle of the US capital. It was a shock. The inauguration of President Biden was then unlike any other before it: closed streets, police everywhere and only a small number of guests instead of the usual public celebration. America was relieved that the election was over, but nobody felt like celebrating.