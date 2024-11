A small community with a huge club life

The municipal office, elementary school, armory, music club house, sports field: all of these institutions, which form the beating heart of a healthy Styrian community, are located very close to each other here. Residents mainly use their cars to commute to Weiz or Graz, as all the key points in this community of 660 people are within walking distance. And it would be a shame if the beautiful townscape could only be seen from inside the car.