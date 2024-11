From the operating room to the coaching bench

"I've never been in hospital in my life, apart from when I gave birth," Manuel Rösler is already in a joking mood again. Yet Simmering's "Mister Badminton" experienced agonizing hours a week ago Friday. On the way to the coffee shop, he suddenly felt incredible pain in his abdomen. "I quickly realized that I needed help", he got into the nearest cab and drove to the AKH without further ado.