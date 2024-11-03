The three most important issues in the US election campaign

Republican spectre of "post-birth abortion"

Never before has abortion played such a major role in the US presidential election campaign as this time. This is because it is the first ballot since the Supreme Court overturned the federal right to abortion two years ago. Vice President Harris has made the issue one of the most important in her campaign and launched a "tour for reproductive freedom". Naturally, the Democrats are targeting many young women who are demanding this very private "freedom of choice" for their own bodies. The word "abortion" is often bandied about, while the Trump campaign even falsely claims that a US administration under a possible President Harris would allow "abortion up to birth - and possibly even after" - at the federal level.