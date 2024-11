Vienna offers more than just Christmas markets during Advent

All of Vienna is an Advent calendar

For the 16th time, the Musical Advent Calendar with more than 120 artists opens cultural and musical doors in all 23 districts. It starts on December 1 in the 1st district and continues until December 23 in the 23rd district. From the Schmusechor in the Evangelische Auferstehungskirche in Neubau to the puppet theater "Puppets on a Swing" in the Schubert Theater, there is something for everyone.