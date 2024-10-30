Floating platform
“Playing with our existence on the city island”
A couple who have lived in Vienna for a long time want to build the "city island" in the Frauenteich pond in Freistadt out of their own pocket. They do not want to reveal how much it will cost. The floating platform is almost certainly an expensive project. The couple are taking a big risk.
In order to fulfill their dream, Sabine and Michael Rahm-Lehner have left everything behind in Vienna and quit their long-standing jobs. In Freistadt, the 43-year-old and her husband, four years her senior, want to build the "Stadtinsel" on the Frauenteich. A restaurant is to be open all year round on the 800 square meter platform. In the fall and winter, the island will be transformed into a large ice skating rink for around 50 people, and in the spring and summer into a huge beach.
Growing step by step
"We want to grow slowly and healthily and implement the project in two phases. Initially, there will only be a small bistro, with a guest room and a roof terrace planned for later." The couple are aware of the major financial challenge. As this is a private project, there is hardly any funding available. "We have to bear the costs ourselves and are gambling with our existence," says the duo. However, they do not want to reveal the cost of the project.
Local council paves the way
At least the Freistadt municipal council has provided some relief. The corresponding change to the zoning plan for the Frauenteich and the lease agreement with the project developers were recently approved. "We can now start with the construction process and detailed planning. Talks are already underway with the shipping companies we need for the floating platform," says Michael Rahm-Lehner. He has 30 years of experience in the construction industry. His wife Sabine, whose grandmother lived in Freistadt, worked in the hotel industry for many years.
