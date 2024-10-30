“Playing with our existence on the city island”

Growing step by step

"We want to grow slowly and healthily and implement the project in two phases. Initially, there will only be a small bistro, with a guest room and a roof terrace planned for later." The couple are aware of the major financial challenge. As this is a private project, there is hardly any funding available. "We have to bear the costs ourselves and are gambling with our existence," says the duo. However, they do not want to reveal the cost of the project.