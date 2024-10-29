Foil was still attached to vignette: 350 euro fine

Those who do not follow the exact rules for the vignette can expect hefty fines: from 300 to 3000 euros. This is impressively demonstrated by a recent case from the Salzburg Provincial Administrative Court: it concerns a driver who was driving his car on the A10 near Bischofshofen in mid-November. He had an adhesive vignette on his vehicle, but he had not affixed it correctly, as stated in the penalty notice from the St. Johann im Pongau district authority: "The backing film was not completely removed from the adhesive vignette affixed to the vehicle (the 'X' was visible)."