Police brace themselves for Halloween night

As if Upper Austria's police didn't already have enough to do with the large-scale operation surrounding the hunters killed in the Mühlviertel, the next, albeit completely different, challenge awaits with Halloween on Thursday. "There have been repeated incidents in recent years, and we are prepared accordingly this year. There will be more police officers on duty, especially in the urban areas," says police spokesman Michael Babl about the preparations for the spooky festival. However, there are no indications of riots.