Police brace themselves for Halloween night
After the night of horror in 2022, when young people went on the rampage for hours in the center of Linz, the police are once again prepared for this year's spooky festival on 31 October. However, there are no indications of Halloween riots this year.
As if Upper Austria's police didn't already have enough to do with the large-scale operation surrounding the hunters killed in the Mühlviertel, the next, albeit completely different, challenge awaits with Halloween on Thursday. "There have been repeated incidents in recent years, and we are prepared accordingly this year. There will be more police officers on duty, especially in the urban areas," says police spokesman Michael Babl about the preparations for the spooky festival. However, there are no indications of riots.
Devastating night in 2022
The police are not expecting an excess of violence like in 2022. Back then, around 200 teenagers rioted for hours on Halloween in the center of Linz, throwing firecrackers and glass bottles around. The gruesome result: three injured police officers, 129 charges and ultimately 24 teenagers convicted of serious communal violence and other offenses.
Last year was peaceful
In contrast, last year's Halloween night was largely peaceful, with "only" three incidents of damage to property recorded in Linz: a car set on fire, a public transport stop smashed and a garbage bin blown up. Nevertheless, there will be another large-scale police operation on October 31 this year. "We try to ensure that nothing happens through our presence," says Babl.
Be careful on the roads
The spooky festival is also traditionally a challenge on the roads, as the ÖAMTC warns. This is because many children roam the streets in dark costumes with their "trick or treat" slogan.
With reflective elements on costumes, even vampires and witches dressed in black are much more visible. Reflective stickers, for example, are particularly practical.
Nikolaus Authried from ÖAMTC therefore appeals for reflector wristbands: "With reflective elements on costumes, even vampires and witches dressed in black are much more visible." Children equipped with such reflectors can be seen from a distance of 130 meters, while those dressed in dark clothing can only be seen from 25 meters.
