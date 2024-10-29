HSV Wals
Best scorer in the team even without training
HSV Wals is flourishing again with Elvis Ozegovic and is even playing for promotion. The striker, who was under contract with Hallein and Golling in the Salzburg League among others, is scoring like an assembly line.
HSV Wals was labeled a "grattler club" and a "thug team" in the previous season. That left its mark on the Flachgauers. This season, the Heeres kickers are really flourishing again. They are currently just one point off the top in the 2nd Landesliga Nord.
"We're at the top, that's where we want to be, what we're still missing is continuity," says sporting director Thomas Pichler with satisfaction. He sees the newfound strength in the squad: "It's not big, but it's very strong."
In particular, the transfer of Elvis Ozegovic (came from Salzburgligigist Golling) caused a stir and almost didn't happen.
"I actually wanted to end my career, but the contact came about through friends," reports the striker. Postscript: "I'm glad to have taken this step." Understandable, as he scored his twelfth and thirteenth goals of the season last weekend.
Overload inhibits
And this despite the fact that Walser is not at 100 percent: "I've had a heel strain since last winter and can't even train at the moment. I'm just playing and looking forward to the winter break, when I can heal up properly." The 34-year-old has not set himself a real goal: "I just want to have fun."
