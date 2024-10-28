In the special state parliament
Exchange of blows over Carinthian post haggling
The Carinthian state parliament was dominated by the state's personnel appointments: While the Freedom Party and Team Kärnten were outraged by the government's personnel policy, the governing parties defended themselves.
The list of alleged post haggling in the Carinthian state government is long. It was compiled by the Freedom Party, which also called for a special state parliament on this topic(we reported). It is therefore no surprise that things got heated in the Landhaus on Monday.
"This coalition is only sustainable when it comes to debt and post haggling", FP parliamentary group leader Erwin Angerer ranted in the direction of the SP and VP. The Freedom Party member once again called for a reduction in the number of government members and the associated savings. And this criticism was quickly followed by a verbal retort from the governing parties. While SP party leader Herwig Seiser pointed out the reduction of costs in the government offices, VP mandatary Hannes Mak demanded that the discussion about possible post haggling be stopped, as this does not exist in the government.
Team Kärnten also identifies post haggling
The Freedom Party received support from Gerhard Köfer and his Team Kärnten. "The red union has its fingers in every pie," said the angry mayor of Spittal. An hour-long exchange of blows ensued between the governing parties and the opposition.
Even before the parliamentary session, Governor Peter Kaiser wondered about the topic: "Not every personnel decision in the state is a post haggle."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
