Exchange of blows over Carinthian post haggling

"This coalition is only sustainable when it comes to debt and post haggling", FP parliamentary group leader Erwin Angerer ranted in the direction of the SP and VP. The Freedom Party member once again called for a reduction in the number of government members and the associated savings. And this criticism was quickly followed by a verbal retort from the governing parties. While SP party leader Herwig Seiser pointed out the reduction of costs in the government offices, VP mandatary Hannes Mak demanded that the discussion about possible post haggling be stopped, as this does not exist in the government.