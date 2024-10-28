One concert, 250,000€
Enthusiasm for music and a willingness to help as an ideal combination
That was a celebration! Or rather, a concert highlight that will resonate in the ears and hearts of visitors and donation recipients for a long time to come. Fans of five top bands from the scene took the opportunity to experience their stars "live-special" in Wiener Neustadt and at the same time help flood victims by paying for their tickets.
PÄM, Bibiza, Christina Stürmer, Josh, Seiler&Speer - Wanda unfortunately had to cancel due to illness: otherwise all/s in one evening and in one place - and with one goal: to offer the already open-hearted visitors and, of course, numerous fans something extraordinary.
And in this constellation, it was an easy game, literally: each of the gigs lasted at least an hour, which kept the hall in Wiener Neustadt shaking for six hours until almost 1.30 in the morning.
Donation handover: Many are not swimming in money right now
The question is what the highlight of the event was: in any case, the handover - symbolic for the time being - of a donation cheque for around 250,000 euros to flood victims from various charity organizations.
In further reports: More information, photos, interviews and of course concert hall clips to follow - stay tuned to krone.at
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.