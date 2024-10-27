Born in the light of the south and the beauty of Carinthia

"The paintings are always created outdoors"

The fact that the passionate artist, who has been painting since the age of 13, is the grandson of Werner Berg is also revealed to the eye in many a more or less obvious painting relationship. "The pictures are always created outdoors, directly in front of the motif, without any touch-ups in the studio," says the 65-year-old - for him a decisive process of image creation and "the formative reproduction of objects in the perceived world as an original process of human creativity."