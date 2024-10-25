Winter-proof new home for Vienna’s skaters

In the hall - accessible to the public via the S-Bahn and the 34A - you can roll off from the age of six, and from the age of 10 without an accompanying person. Equipment and helmets are available for hire, and help, tips and courses are also available. Day tickets are available from 2.50 euros, tickets for the whole season from 69 euros. So that skaters, BMX artists and scooters don't get in each other's way, there are different times for the different disciplines and groups. Admission is free on the opening weekend.