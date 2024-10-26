TV legends celebrate an iconic anniversary

Exactly ten years after Huber's radio premiere, today's ORF Styria presenter Erich Fuchs also made his debut - as a DJ at a HAK party in Feldbach: "The hair from back then is gone, what remains are great memories," he says. For 40 years, Fuchs has not only been in front of the ORF camera, but also on stage as a DJ. He has also been writing for the "Krone" for several years.