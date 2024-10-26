Party in Feldbach
TV legends celebrate an iconic anniversary
Mr. Hit Parade" Udo Huber has been in front of the microphone for 50 years. But the TV legend is not the only one celebrating an anniversary this year. ORF Styria man Erich Fuchs is also celebrating a "round" this year. Together they are hosting a cult party in Feldbach on November 2.
There is no doubt that the 1980s were a decade of quirky fashion, exuberant joie de vivre and top-class music. And the decade was also the launch pad for two presenters who are still well-known today and who are celebrating an anniversary these days.
"An audience of millions had a say"
On the one hand, there is Udo Huber: "Mr. Hitparade" has been in front of the radio microphone for 50 years now and made TV history in the 80s with "Die Großen 10". "An audience of millions helped decide the ratings in the hit parade back then, people still remember the phone number and my colorful overalls today," enthuses Udo Huber.
Exactly ten years after Huber's radio premiere, today's ORF Styria presenter Erich Fuchs also made his debut - as a DJ at a HAK party in Feldbach: "The hair from back then is gone, what remains are great memories," he says. For 40 years, Fuchs has not only been in front of the ORF camera, but also on stage as a DJ. He has also been writing for the "Krone" for several years.
Joint party in Feldbach
Together with Udo Huber, he returns to Feldbach on November 2 to celebrate the two anniversaries with an "80s cult party" at the Disco MAX. With hits from bands ranging from A for A-ha to Z for Zucchero, the aim is to relive the memories. Styrian icons of the 1980s will be there: Ewald Pfleger (Opus), Carl Peyer ("Romeo & Julia"), Kurt Gober ("Motorboot") and Alex Rehak. Proceeds from the evening (from 8.30 pm) will go to "Licht ins Dunkel".
