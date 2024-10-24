krone.tv asks
No mandate? “Kickl should look for blame in himself”
Federal President Alexander van der Bellen has broken with custom. He has given Karl Nehammer and not Herbert Kickl and the FPÖ, the party with the most votes, the task of forming a government. What do the Viennese think of this decision? krone.tv asked.
"I'm not a friend of the FPÖ," 49-year-old Kaveh A. makes clear. Nevertheless, he would have found it better if Herbert Kickl had been given the task of forming the government. "That's tradition and should have been maintained." From his point of view, this would also have led to an organic result. He therefore understands the disappointment and frustration of FPÖ voters.
However, some also welcome the Federal President's decision. "I think that's good. New situations require new ways and means," says Jürgen P. Van der Bellen's actions are "wise and reflective".
36-year-old Natalie S. can also live with Nehammer's mandate: "It's okay for me, but I can well imagine that it's not the same for everyone". She also points out that you have to look at "which parties can work together best and what is best for the general public."
The 71-year-old Ms. Dupont criticizes the FPÖ leader. "He can't find anyone to go along with him. Then he should think about why." She also draws on lessons from her own professional life: "If you run into a brick wall, you should first look for yourself to blame."
Student Felix P thinks that Kickl will also use the current situation to his advantage. The FPÖ chairman can say that "everyone has now turned against him". In this way, he may be able to "win back his voters".
Without naming any parties, Veronika N. expresses a wish: "a coalition that doesn't come to a standstill". There needs to be more consensus than there was in the last government.
But: "That's difficult in the current situation."
Sarah Neururer & Balthasar Bachmair, krone.tv
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
