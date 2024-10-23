Already on October 5, a siren test was supplemented by the new AT-Alert, which activated acoustic signals and text messages on cell phones. With the introduction of the mobile phone technology "Cell Broadcast", which makes the AT-Alert possible, Austria is now complying with an EU regulation for electronic communication, according to representatives of the Ministry of the Interior. Although testing is still underway, the AT-Alert has already been triggered fourteen times since October 5 due to storms and once due to a fire in Lower Austria.