"Brave and strong"

Selena Gomez raves about “Emilia Perez” co-stars

Nachrichten
23.10.2024 17:00

Selena Gomez made a glamorous appearance at the premiere of "Emilia Perez". And revealed that her co-stars helped her feel "safe" on set.

The 32-year-old actress shot alongside Zoe Saldana and Karla Sofia Gascon in the comedy-drama and has now admitted that she has developed a strong bond with her co-stars.

When asked whether they had formed a kind of sisterhood during filming, Selena told "Extra": "A thousand percent. These women are not only brave and strong, they are caring and they made me feel safe. Even in the craziest scenes, I could feel good because I knew I could just lean on them when I needed to."

Selena Gomez at the premiere of "Emilia Perez" in Los Angeles (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Amy Sussman)
Selena Gomez at the premiere of "Emilia Perez" in Los Angeles
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Amy Sussman)

And showered her colleagues with even more roses. "They're really good, so I had to be good too and try to get on their level," smiled the former Disney actress. 

Gomez was also delighted by the audience's reaction. "We're just so excited that people are receiving it with open hearts and open minds and hopefully it will leave an impression."

Selena Gomez with Zoe Saldana and Karla Sofia Gascon (Bild: Photo Press Service)
Selena Gomez with Zoe Saldana and Karla Sofia Gascon
(Bild: Photo Press Service)

Gomez is a billionaire
Earlier this year, the actress achieved billionaire status thanks to the success of her brand Rare Beauty. The actress founded her cosmetics company in 2020 with the aim of raising 100 million US dollars for mental health awareness.

Selena Gomez recently became a billionaire thanks to her beauty brand Rare Beauty. (Bild: APA/AFP/Valerie Macon)
Selena Gomez recently became a billionaire thanks to her beauty brand Rare Beauty.
(Bild: APA/AFP/Valerie Macon)

However, Gomez admitted to being surprised by the success of Rare Beauty. Speaking to "TIME Magazine", she explained: "I admit that sometimes it overwhelms me. I have this weird thing in my head that I lose what made Rare Beauty Rare Beauty as soon as I focus on the numbers. I never wanted it to be about making a lot of money."

Rare Beauty is currently valued at more than one billion US dollars, but Selena Gomez has no intention of ever selling the company.

